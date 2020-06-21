UCF’s Football Team Encourages Fans To Wear Masks If They Want The Season To Happen

UCF’s football team wants fans to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team’s official Twitter account tweeted Saturday afternoon, “Peep the bio.” The bio for the Knights reads, “Want to help us #Go1and0? Wear a mask.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peep the bio — UCF Football ???? (@UCF_Football) June 20, 2020

Furthermore, the Knights doubled down when a fan tweeted, “Why do you have to drag college football into this? Stop!”

The Knights responded with, “Because we want college football to happen.”

Because we want college football to happen. — UCF Football ???? (@UCF_Football) June 20, 2020

I know wearing a mask is a gigantic pain, and I know we all hate it. I don’t like it either, and I’ve certainly questioned how necessary it is.

Having said that, if wearing a mask guarantees the season happens, then I’ll wear one around the clock. Hell, I’ll sleep in one if it means we get football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

Right now, coronavirus cases are flaring up all over the college football world. LSU has big problems, and Clemson and Texas aren’t too far behind.

I don’t know if we should panic just yet, but there’s clearly reason to be concerned. If wearing a mask guarantees games in the fall, then sign me up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on May 30, 2020 at 2:53pm PDT

It’s not even a question to be debated! I might hate wearing a mask more than all of you combined. You know what I’d hate even more than that?

Not having college football once September rolls around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on May 14, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

Let us know what you think about the suggestion in the comments below.