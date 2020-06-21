Wisconsin Badgers Football Season Starts In 75 Days Against Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers are officially 75 days out from the start of the college football season.

Under the lights on the night of September 4 at Camp Randall, the Badgers will take the field to get things started against the Hoosiers, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Hoosiers are actually going to have a very competitive team this season. If we’re going to open the season under the lights, then we might as well do it against an opponent that will push us.

I expect Indiana to throw everything they have at us on the night of September 4. I also expect to kick their butt up and down the field.

Being a Wisconsin man means expecting to win every single time you step on the field. Whether it’s Indiana or Ohio State, the Badgers show up ready to roll.

Anything less would be completely unacceptable. Wisconsin fans will never tolerate a loser.

In 75 days, we’re going to find out just what this team is all about. We have a loaded roster, we have great options at quarterback and Paul Chryst is one of the best coaches in America.

To say expectations are through the roof would be an understatement. Now, let’s go out there and remind America what we’re all about.