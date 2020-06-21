‘Yellowstone’ Is Officially Back, Season 3 Starts Sunday Night On The Paramount Network

“Yellowstone” is officially back!

After 298 days without a new episode of the hit Kevin Costner show, season three gets underway Sunday night with the premiere episode “You’re the Indian Now.” (EARLY REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season Three Starts Incredibly Strong)

First and foremost, I interviewed Cole Hauser and Josh Holloway about the upcoming season, and you can listen to both interviews below. They both had some great insight.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for tonight. It’s been way too damn long since we were on the ranch with the Duttons. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

It’s been way too long! Now, we’re returning with John, Kayce, Rip, Beth, Jamie and the new season three villain Roarke Morris.

If you’re not ready to run through a wall with excitement, then go ahead and delete me from your life because you’re no friend of mine.

“Yellowstone” is a great show because it’s about an era that we’ve more or less lost in America. It’s about loyalty, family and protecting what’s yours at all costs.

As John Dutton said, in America we don’t share land!

Now, we’re headed back to the ranch to reunite with the crew, the guys in the bunkhouse, Rainwater and some new villains.

I couldn’t be more ready to roll than I am right now!

Make sure to tune in tonight on the Paramount Network at 9:00 p.m. EST. It’s going to be a hell of a fun time.

