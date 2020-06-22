‘Batman And Robin’ Director Joel Schumacher Dies At 80

“Batman and Robin” director Joe Schumacher passed away at the age of 80 after a year-long battle with cancer.

A representative for Schumacher confirmed his death Monday, according to a report published by CNN.

A publicist for Joel Schumacher says that the director and filmmaker (St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Batman & Robin) died earlier today. pic.twitter.com/MbclCtDEhb — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 22, 2020

Schumacher was best known for his role in the “Batman” movies. He directed “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” in the 1990s. (RELATED: REPORT: Zoe Kravitz Named As Catwoman In ‘The Batman’)

“Look, I apologize,” Schumacher said in an interview with Vice back in 2017 when discussing how his version of the “Batman” movies turned out. “I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that.”

“They obviously had very high expectations after ‘Batman Forever.’ But perhaps it was the more innocent world in comparison, I don’t know,” Schumacher said. “I just know that I’ll always go down over the nipples on Batman starting with ‘Batman Forever.'”

Schumacher was also known for his films “The Lost Boys,” “Dying Young,” “A Time To Kill” and “The Client.”