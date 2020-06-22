‘Cancel The Fourth’: Conservative Group Releases Ad Targeting 1619 Project

An advertisement from the conservative group American Principles Project takes aim at the “1619 Project” and activists who want to cancel the Fourth of July.

The minute-long clip, which was posted Wednesday on YouTube, tells listeners that Democrats “desecrate all we hold sacred.” The ad says Joe Biden should be asked if he will “stand up to the anti-American radicals” who claim that America was founded in 1619 and who want to cancel the Fourth of July. (RELATED: BARR: Does The Coronavirus ‘National Emergency’ Endanger The Constitution And The Bill Of Rights?)

WATCH:

Viewers are asked to sign a pledge from the American Principles Project “to reject the revisionist history which places America’s founding in 1619,” to “uphold America’s founding principles” in the Declaration of Independence, and to promote “equality under the law.”

The “1619 Project” has been adopted in over 1,000 schools across the country, including in Washington, D.C., according to the executive director of the American Principles Project Terry Schilling.

The American Principles Project wanted to “take the ‘1619 Project’ to its logical conclusion,” which is that “the American founding was not a good thing, and that it was a hypocritical lie at the outside,” Schilling told the Daily Caller. “If that’s what you actually believe, then should we celebrate the Fourth of July?”

The goal of the advertisement was to get politicians to answer the question of whether or not the U.S. should celebrate Independence Day, because many have supported the “1619 Project,” he added.

While the Daily Caller couldn’t find evidence of “Democrat activists” calling to cancel the Fourth of July, Schilling said that after a hashtag trended on Twitter calling for the end of the holiday and several statues of George Washington were defaced, it’s only a matter of time.

The “1619 Project” was posted by the New York Times and argues that America was truly founded in 1619, the year the first slaves were brought to the U.S., not 1776. New York Times staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones started the project in August 2019 with an essay titled “Our democracy’s founding ideals were false when they were written. Black Americans have fought to make them true.”

Hannah-Jones’ article said that the reason for the Revolutionary War was that the colonists wanted to protect the institution of slavery.

It said that “anti-black racism runs in the very DNA of this country,” and 1619 is just as important to the founding of America as 1776.

The New York Times writer defended the riots that erupted following the death of George Floyd, saying June 2 that “destroying property which can be replaced is not violence.”

“I think any reasonable person would say we shouldn’t be destroying other people’s property,” Hannah-Jones told CBS News. “But these are not reasonable times.”