UFC President Dana White Says ‘Conor McGregor Is Retired’

UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor is done fighting.

The legendary UFC fighter shocked the sports world when he abruptly announced his retirement from fighting in early June. Despite the fact that we've seen McGregor do this before, White thinks it's for real this time.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

“No. Conor McGregor is retired,” Dana White said late Saturday during a chat with ESPN following the fights in Vegas when asked if he was in contact with the Irish-born star.

You can watch his full recap video below.

Yeah, believe is a live look at my reaction to Dana White trying to convince us McGregor won’t fight again.

I don’t believe for one moment Conor McGregor is seriously retired. I think this is nothing more than him trying to get leverage over White for his next fight.

I think it’s nothing more than that. As I said, we’ve seen this before. We know this game. There’s no shot McGregor stays retired if he gets a great fight offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 12, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT

You know what Conor McGregor likes? He likes money. You know who can throw a lot of that his way? Dana White and the UFC.

Now, I’m not saying there’s a guarantee McGregor fights again, but I’m just not buying it right now. I’m not buying it at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 1, 2020 at 6:45am PST

We’ll see what happens, but I fully expect to see McGregor fight again at some point in the future.