‘Defund NASCAR’ Confederate Flag Flies Over Talladega, Noose Reportedly Found In Bubba Wallace’s Stall

NASCAR had some serious issues Sunday down at Talladega in Alabama after a Confederate flag flew over the track and a noose was reportedly found in Bubba Wallace’s stall.

According to CNN, NASCAR released a statement that a noose had been found in Wallace’s garage stall. The statement read in part, “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wallace is the only black driver at the top level of NASCAR, and has been a very vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter. He addressed the noose on Twitter, writing in part “this will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down.”

That wasn’t NASCAR’s only issue Sunday. Prior to the race being called off because of rain, some clown flew a “Defund NASCAR” Confederate flag over the track.

The racing organization recently banned the flag at all events.

Small plane pulling a huge banner above Talladega right now. Banner features big Confederate flag and reads “defund NASCAR.” pic.twitter.com/UasEznnKYm — Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) June 21, 2020

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Sunday was a very tough day for NASCAR. A noose was reportedly found in the stall of a black driver and some moron flew a Confederate flag over the track demanding NASCAR be defunded.

What does that even mean? How do you defund a pro sports organization?

If you’re that torn up about the Confederate flag being banned, go find a different sport to watch or just go crawl into a hole.

NASCAR can do whatever they want. Nobody is forcing anyone to watch or participate.

As for the noose reportedly found in Bubba Wallace’s stall, NASCAR needs to find the person responsible and deal with them swiftly.

You simply can’t allow that kind of behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bubbawallace (@bubbawallace) on Jun 7, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

All the way around, Sunday was a very rough day for the racing organization.