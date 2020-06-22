Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour’s Final Canceled, Another Roadblock In The Return Of Sports

After two star tennis players Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for the coronavirus, the remaining matches of the Adria Tour have been canceled. The event organized by world #1 Novak Djokivic was hosted in both Serbia and Croatia, with many hoping it would show the ATP Tour it was safe to return to competition this summer.

The Adria Tour canceled the final between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev, releasing a statement Monday saying “as a precaution and to protect the health of all participants and visitors, the organizers of Adria Team have decided to cancel the grand finale of the tennis spectacle planned for tonight.”

For the past week, the tournament has seen packed stadiums, players shaking hands and hugging after matches, and even players partying at clubs, according to ESPN. With the easing of lockdown regulations in Serbia and Croatia, players were not required to follow social distancing rules However, this did not come without disapproval from other players.

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Nick Kyrgios was particularly vocal in his criticism of the Adria Tour, responding to Coric’s twitter announcement that he had tested positive, saying “boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. THIS IS NOT A JOKE.”

Novak Djokovic has also been the target of criticism from fans across the world, with many saying he is at fault for organizing and hosting a tournament without proper safety protocols that endangered both fans and players. (RELATED: UCF’s Football Team Encourages Fans To Wear Masks If They Want The Season To Happen)

With the official ATP tour to resume play August 14th in Washington D.C. at the Citi Open, tour officials and players alike will take into account the lessons learned from the Adria Tour and its mismanagement of coronavirus restrictions and policies.