Golden Globes Postpones 2021 Date By Almost 2 Months Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the 2021 date for the Golden Globes will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced the new date for the 2021 award show Monday.

We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/dtqQj3Mmtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2020

“We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021,” a tweet from the official Golden Globes account read. “The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be joint-hosting the event, according to Entertainment Tonight.

I really think we could be seeing the end of award shows as we have known them, which might not be a bad thing. The ratings for award shows have been trending downward for a couple years now. Nobody really watches them anymore. (RELATED: Golden Globes Average 14.76 Million Viewers, Down 6% From 2019)

The Golden Globes saw a 6% decline in ratings in 2020 in comparison to 2019. Roughly 14.76 million viewers tuned in to the show in January.

Golden Globes ratings tank to four year low– even following huge NFL wild card game. Niche indie films, low star wattage, and storytelling out of step with America always garners low ratings. They should have played Carol Burnett speech on a loop. https://t.co/pQ8ftsm9GL — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) January 7, 2019

For award shows to really make a comeback, we need a completely different format. I hope they figure it out and deliver. There are certainly people out there who did enjoy award shows at one point.