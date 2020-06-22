REPORT: Iowa Hawkeyes Suspend Football Ticket Sales As Chaos Consumes The Sport

The Iowa Hawkeyes have reportedly stopped selling tickets for the upcoming football season.

According to Bryan Fischer, the Hawkeyes have "paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season." The move comes as the sport has plunged into chaos as players around the country test positive for coronavirus.

This is a really bad sign for the fate of the college football season. I can’t stress enough how bad this is when it comes to indicating what’s on the horizon.

We’re talking about one of the most powerful programs in America. Iowa is one of the most successful programs in America, and they’re B1G rich.

When a team like that pulls the plug on ticket sales, you know there are serious problems looming when it comes to dealing with coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, it seemed like the season was guaranteed to happen. Now, it seems like there are serious hurdles that need to be crossed as more and more programs get rocked by coronavirus.

Hopefully, Iowa will resume ticket sales sooner rather than later. If not, it could be a sign that the season is in major jeopardy of not happening. It’s just a terrible situation.