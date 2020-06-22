‘IStandWithBubba’ Trends For Wallace, As NASCAR Pushes His Car To Front Of Race

The hashtag “IStandWithBubba” started trending Monday on Twitter after a noose was allegedly found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Speedway.

Celebrities such as LeBron James, Jimmie Johnson and more tweeted their support for the 26-year-old black NASCAR driver after the FBI and Department of Justice announced an investigation was underway into the incident, per People magazine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Sickening,” Lebron James tweeted to his millions of followers. “@BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well!” (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

“I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused,” Johnson wrote. “I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://twitter.com/sportscenter/status/1274913263575347200 …”

I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused. I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://t.co/lV8v46ktWN — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 22, 2020

I’m irate after learning about the horrible, racist act committed yesterday at Talladega. Angry. Outraged. Disappointed. Those words don’t fully describe how I feel. #IStandWithBubba and I’ll damn sure stand up to anyone who engages in this kind of behavior. I’m beyond over it. — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) June 22, 2020

And before Monday’s race, video posted by Fox NASCAR showed fellow drivers pushing Wallace’s number 43 car to the front to show their support.

WATCH:

We rally around @BubbaWallace. Fellow drivers push his No. 43 car to the front in Talladega.#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/n0YwN1qq5l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

A message written on the tri-oval grass at Talladega read, “I stand with Bubba.”

#IStandWithBubba has been added to the tri-oval grass at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/cogyyCIxUR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

Wallace even shared a picture Monday with the drivers that simply read, “Together.”