‘IStandWithBubba’ Trends For Wallace, As NASCAR Pushes His Car To Front Of Race

NASCAR Backs Bubba Wallace (Photo: Fox Sports/ Twitter Screenshot)

The hashtag “IStandWithBubba” started trending Monday on Twitter after a noose was allegedly found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Speedway.

Celebrities such as LeBron James, Jimmie Johnson and more tweeted their support for the 26-year-old black NASCAR driver after the FBI and Department of Justice announced an investigation was underway into the incident, per People magazine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Sickening,” Lebron James tweeted to his millions of followers. “@BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well!” (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

“I can’t begin to fathom the pain this action has caused,” Johnson wrote. “I stand with you @BubbaWallace. https://twitter.com/sportscenter/status/1274913263575347200 …”

And before Monday’s race, video posted by Fox NASCAR showed fellow drivers pushing Wallace’s number 43 car to the front to show their support.

WATCH:

A message written on the tri-oval grass at Talladega read, “I stand with Bubba.”

Wallace even shared a picture Monday with the drivers that simply read, “Together.”