Ja Rule Stars In Incredible Commercial For Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill

Rapper Ja Rule might have filmed the greatest restaurant commercial in the history of TV.

Ja Rule, who infamously was a part of Fyre Festival, starred in a commercial for Papa Cristo's Greek Grill in Los Angeles, and I'm not sure I've ever seen a promo spot like this one before.

At one point of the ad, he declares that Papa Cristo’s has the “best motherf**king gyros.” Watch the hilarious ad below.

Greek food, anyone? This is the funniest sh*t I have seen on the internet in a while! (????: @jarule // @celebshowoff) pic.twitter.com/HrExva7hC4 — Carlos Gil ???? (@carlosgil83) June 20, 2020

I’m glad to see Ja Rule has rebounded in great fashion after the Fyre Festival disaster. Clearly, he’s a man who can’t be kept down!

I mean, if Fyre Festival didn’t destroy his career, how the hell could anything destroy Ja Rule?

How long has it been since Ja Rule was a legit big deal? It’s been at least 15 years. It might honestly be more than that.

It feels like ever since Dave Chappelle ripped him during a standup routine that Ja has just been done when it comes to being taken seriously.

Either way, you can’t knock the hustle. Most people in his shoes probably would have called it quits a long time ago. Not our guy Ja! He’s out here making his money!