Jamal Adams Says He’s ‘Trying’ To Go To The Cowboys When Talking To A Fan

New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams isn’t even trying to hide that he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams recently requested a trade from the Jets, but there doesn't seem much interest from the organization in moving him at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:06pm PDT

However, that has stopped rumors about the Cowboys, and Adams just guaranteed those rumors won’t stop soon after a fan asked him if he was trying to get traded to Dallas.

“I’m trying,” Adams told the fan. You can watch the video from @JaksonVelasquez below.

@dallascowboys I got proof that Jamal Adams wants to come to Dallas pic.twitter.com/g398Wmqsft — Jakson ???????? (@JaksonVelasquez) June 22, 2020

Yeah, this isn’t going to go over well in the locker room for the Jets. I can guarantee you that much.

You know a situation is bad when an NFL star is openly telling other people the specific other team he wants to play for.

I can’t imagine his coaches and teammates are going to like this video at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on Apr 28, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT

There’s nothing like a little NFL offseason drama to get people spun up and excited. Something tells me this video will be all over Jets forums and Reddit threads within the next couple hours.

Honestly, just not a smart move from Adams because things are sure going to be awkward now if he doesn’t end up getting traded.

It’s going to be very awkward in the locker room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on Apr 3, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no doubt the drama is through the roof!