Joe Rogan Slams Celebrities Who Participated In ‘I Take Responsibility’ Anti-Racism PSA

Comedian Joe Rogan criticized celebrities for participating in the “I Take Responsibility” anti-racism PSA.

Rogan made the comments in a clip from his podcast the “Joe Rogan Experience” published Wednesday.

“You fucking morons…” Rogan said. “You’re taking responsibility? No, you’re trying to get attention. That’s what you’re doing. If they ever feel like doing that again, call me, I’ll tell you how it’s gonna turn out.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘Crazy’ To Get Rid Of Police Chokeholds)

This PSA reminds me so much of the video Gal Gadot shared at the beginning of the whole coronavirus mess. Things like this just continuously prove how out of touch celebrities can be sometimes. They just live in such a different world.

“Go to a fucking doctor and get your head checked,” Rogan said about actors who believe they can make a difference when it comes to racism.

“Just the fuck up and wait, you’re a week away from filming again,” Rogan said. “Some of them are so wrapped up in the liberal, progressive ideology that they literally can’t see how dumb this looks to the rest of the world.”

Don’t get me wrong, celebrities can do a lot to raise awareness for specific causes and use their huge platforms to shed light on issues. The weird, cringeworthy videos have to stop though.