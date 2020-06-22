Live Nation Announces Drive-In Concerts Featuring Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Live Nation announced a drive-in concert series featuring artists such as Darius Rucker and Brad Paisley.

The concert series was created to allow people to listen to music and have a concert experience while still staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report published Monday by the Associated Press.

We’re excited to announce LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN ???? ???? – our first drive-in concert series in the U.S. kicks off July 10, 11, 12! #LiveFromTheDriveIn Check out https://t.co/xrGi9XdOj7 for more info! — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 22, 2020



Only four people will be allowed in each car. Vehicles will be parked two spaces away from each other so there is room for the passengers to tailgate.

“We’re really dialed in with partnerships with (the) local jurisdictions (and) we’ve been meeting with them for months, just talking about how we can provide a great, comfortable experience to fans with social distancing at the forefront in whatever phase they’re about to enter,” See said. “Because of those relationships and that communication going back and forth, we’ve been successful in getting that green light.” (RELATED: Brad Paisley Sings An Emotional Song For The Graduating Class Of 2020)

.@LiveNation has announced its first-ever drive-in concerts series in the U.S. for July with @BradPaisley, @Nelly_Mo and @dariusrucker, months after the live music industry has been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/nG0NEOgEAh — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 22, 2020



“It was really important to us not to just do one and be done,” he added. “It wouldn’t be Live Nation. It wouldn’t be the concert industry leader. We wanted to make a bigger statement.”

I think this is a great next step for live music moving forward. We don’t have any idea when the coronavirus will not be a thing, but finding ways to continue to have the joys in life are good first steps.