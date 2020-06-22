Mississippi State Star Kylin Hill Will Sit Out Season If State Doesn’t Change Flag

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill said Monday that he will not play during the upcoming 2020 college football season unless the state of Mississippi changes its flag.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore & I meant that .. I’m tired,” Hill posted on Twitter.

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore ???? & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

Hill’s post came in response to Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeve’s Twitter post announcing his opposition to a proposal in the state legislature to remove the Confederate flag from the state flag. (RELATED: ‘Defund NASCAR’ Confederate Flag Flies Over Talladega, Noose Reportedly Found In Bubba Wallace’s Stall)

This all comes after the NCAA and the SEC both called on the state of Mississippi to change its flag. Mississippi remains the only state in the U.S. to have the Confederate flag as part of its state flag.

The SEC said earlier in June that they would not host sporting events in the state until the flag was changed.

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

The NCAA echoed the sentiment the next day, saying “there is no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression.”

Hill had over 1,300 yards rushing this past season and is widely expected to be one of the top running backs selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.