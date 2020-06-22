REVIEW: ‘Ford V Ferrari’ Is An Incredible Movie

“Ford v Ferrari” is an adrenaline rush of a movie.

The movie with Christian Bale and Matt Damon was added to HBO over the weekend, and I decided to fire it up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

From the first moment I saw a trailer for the car racing flick, I was immediately interested. I never gave it a shot in theaters, but I damn sure wasn’t passing it up since it had been added to streaming.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about cars. I don’t know anything about them at all. So, I was entering the film from the perspective of someone who doesn’t understand cars or racing at all.

Despite that fact, the plot of the film is pretty easy to understand. It’s based on the true story of when Ford put a team together to compete against Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Bale plays driver Ken Miles and Damon plays car designer Carroll Shelby. Damon and Bale are electric on screen together.

All the best moments in the film are their interactions.

How would I describe “Ford v Ferrari“? It’d say it’s the definition of an American movie. A team put together by Ford traveled to France and kicked Ferrari’s butt up and down the track.

Nobody thought Ford could hang with Ferrari. Miles, who was British, and Shelby had very different plans.

It’s an underdog story — a story about friendship, overcoming overwhelming odds and believing in yourself when nobody else will.

Despite the fact that I don’t know anything about cars, I understand competition and winning. That’s pretty much what “Ford v Ferrari” is all about.

I was hooked from the first moment an engine got fired up!

If you haven’t already seen it, I suggest giving it a shot on HBO immediately.