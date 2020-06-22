NC State Vs. Louisville Football Game Moved To Sept. 2 Because Of The Kentucky Derby

North Carolina State’s football game against Louisville has been moved to Sept. 2.

The Cardinals announced the decision early Monday morning. The game had been scheduled for Sept. 3, but was reportedly moved because the Kentucky Derby was rescheduled for that weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, who the hell cares about the Kentucky Derby. We damn sure shouldn’t be moving football games because of it.

Not at all. The Derby got bumped because of coronavirus, and that obviously sucks. I’m not saying it’s an ideal situation, but the last thing we can do is start messing with football.

As unfortunate as it is that the Kentucky Derby had to be pushed to September, it’s not an excuse to start messing with America’s favorite sport, which is football.

I’d be curious to know what went into this decision. The game was previously scheduled to take place on a Thursday, and the Kentucky Derby isn’t until a couple days later.

Was that enough of a gap? I just don’t get it, but we should never change a single football game because of a horse race.

That’s about as anti-American as it gets.

Let’s hope more games don’t get changed. That’s just not something we can allow to happen.