New York Sex Club ‘New Society For Wellness’ Is Allowing Visitors During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The New York sex club “New Society For Wellness” is allowing customers to participate in intimate activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

You’d think, during an ongoing pandemic involving a contagious virus, that group sex activities wouldn’t be something people would want to do. Well, you’d be wrong. But don’t worry, because new safety protocols have been put in place! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

According to the New York Post, the new protocols include “mandatory temperature-checks at the door, bringing a separate change of clean clothes in a plastic bag, wearing a mask (NSFW has their own branded version) and gloves, using sanitation stations throughout the space, and of course, “‘no new sex,’ which means you can’t hook up with anyone besides the partner you came with.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The NYP also reported that only 20 people will be allowed in at a time in order to observe social distancing, which seems like something easy to do when having sex. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here’s some free advice for everyone reading. Generally speaking, group sex and orgies aren’t a great idea. They’re just not. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You might have some delusional fantasy in your mind, but they’re just not. You know when attending a sex club is a bad idea? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

During a pandemic. In fact, I can’t think of a worse time.

Sometimes I wonder if society can do anything more foolish than the stuff we already do. Then, I read a story about a sex club allowing people in during a pandemic.

It’s almost like we’re asking for bad things to happen.

You want to have sex? Then go for it, but just don’t do it at a sex club with an ongoing pandemic. This would seem like common sense, but apparently, it’s not.