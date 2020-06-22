The NFL Opens New York Office During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NFL office in New York is open for business during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ProFootballTalk, the office in New York opened Monday for employees to return. It’s the first time since March it’s been open during the ongoing crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mark Maske reported that Roger Goodell is among those in the building.

The NFL reopened the league’s Park Avenue offices in Manhattan today, with Commissioner Roger Goodell and some staffers back to working there rather than remotely. Up to one-quarter of employees are expected back in the offices over the next few weeks. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 22, 2020

I know it might seem like a small step forward, but we desperately need some good news in the world of football right now.

College football is getting absolutely hammered right now by coronavirus. It’s been negative news story after negative news story as players test positive.

The fact the NFL is opening up the office in New York can be seen as nothing less than good news. Will it mean much for the season happening?

There are growing doubts that college football will happen. Clemson and LSU have been hammered by the virus, confidence is dropping and I no longer believe games are guaranteed. Over the past two weeks, feelings have dramatically shifted among those I’ve spoken with. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 20, 2020

Not a clue. At this point, I’m not confident in anything, but it’s clear the NFL is trying to get back to business as usual.

At the very least, that’s a positive sign.

My first day back in the office since mid-March. Good to be back and ready to go for 2020 season pic.twitter.com/QhSS9LooFR — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) June 22, 2020

We’ll see what happens, but I’ll take literally any good news I can get at this point. Let’s keep doing what we can to win the war against coronavirus.