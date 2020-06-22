Editorial

The NFL Opens New York Office During The Coronavirus Pandemic

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NFL office in New York is open for business during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ProFootballTalk, the office in New York opened Monday for employees to return. It’s the first time since March it’s been open during the ongoing crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mark Maske reported that Roger Goodell is among those in the building.

I know it might seem like a small step forward, but we desperately need some good news in the world of football right now.

College football is getting absolutely hammered right now by coronavirus. It’s been negative news story after negative news story as players test positive.

The fact the NFL is opening up the office in New York can be seen as nothing less than good news. Will it mean much for the season happening?

Not a clue. At this point, I’m not confident in anything, but it’s clear the NFL is trying to get back to business as usual.

At the very least, that’s a positive sign.

We’ll see what happens, but I’ll take literally any good news I can get at this point. Let’s keep doing what we can to win the war against coronavirus.

