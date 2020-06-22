Notre Dame, Wisconsin And Iowa Athletes Have Positive Coronavirus Tests

Three more major athletic programs have been hit by coronavirus.

Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Iowa have all had athletes test positive, according to Bryan Fischer. Notre had one out of 91 athletes test positive and Wisconsin had two out of 117. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa had nine of 40 test positive, which is less than ideal.

More testing news: — Notre Dame: 91 athletes tested, 1 positive (asymptomatic)

— Wisconsin: 117 athletes (not specified FB) tested and 2 positives

— Iowa: 40 players tested in past week with 9 positives. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 22, 2020

Now, I know many of you probably want to panic right now. After all, college football is in a state of crisis as the fate the season hangs in the balance.

We’ve had positive tests all over the country over the past week, and things are starting to look really bad. I certainly understand why people would be concerned with three more programs popping.

However, I don’t think these numbers are too damning.

Outside of Iowa having nine positive cases out of 40 tests, Notre Dame and Wisconsin’s numbers aren’t too bad at all.

That’s only a total of three positive tests out of 208 athletes. That’s not going to be tough at all for the Fighting Irish and Badgers to deal with.

At the end of the day, there’s certainly reason to be concerned given what we’ve witnessed over the past several days.

There’s just no reason to be more concerned after these tests. Either way, let’s keep fighting to win this war.