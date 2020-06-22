Ole Miss Will Retire Eli Manning’s Number 10

The University of Mississippi announced Monday that it will retire Eli Manning’s number during the 2020 season.



Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter told Manning in a Twitter video that he would like him to attend the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers game on Sept. 16, so that he could be present for the ceremony. (RELATED: REPORT: MLB And MLBPA Negotiations Accelerate As 40 Players Test Positive For COVID-19)

“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” said Carter in an official statement, “His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”

Manning is the third player in the school’s history to have his number retired, joining his father Archie Manning and Chucky Mullins, per the statement. Eli won the Maxwell Award in 2003, an award given to the best all-around player in college football and set or tied 47 Ole Miss single-game, season and career records during his time at the school.



Eli Manning was the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and went on to win the Super Bowl twice, being named Super Bowl MVP both times. Manning was a New York Giant for his entire 16-year NFL career and was awarded the 2020 Bart Starr Award, given to the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

“On behalf of our entire family, we’re all very excited about this,” said Archie, Eli’s father, in the statement. “We can go way back and remember how excited we all were when Eli decided to come to Ole Miss. We’re very proud of Eli’s career in Oxford and very indebted to Keith and the athletic department and everyone else responsible for retiring No. 10. It’s really special.”