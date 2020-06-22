REPORT: Boston College Starts Football Activities Monday, June 22

Boston College will start football activities Monday.

According to Brett McMurphy, players on the Eagles will return to campus at the start of the week to get the ball rolling on voluntary football workouts during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BC is just the latest program to return players to campus during the ongoing crisis.

Boston College football players returning on-campus for voluntary workouts today — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 22, 2020

Honestly, I’m a little surprised by the fact Boston College is bringing players back at the moment. Given what we’ve seen over the past week, you’d think BC would be very slow about bringing players back.

Apparently, the Eagles want to get things started sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball) on Jun 20, 2020 at 3:27pm PDT

The world of college football is operating in this very strange gray area right now. We need players back to get workouts underway, but we’re also seeing players all over the place test positive.

It’s kind of like being stuck between a rock and a hard place. I want teams to start practicing but not if it means locker rooms will get decimated by coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball) on May 22, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

Let’s hope BC has its players test clean and that they can be safe. The last thing we need is another program getting engulfed by chaos.