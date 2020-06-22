REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘Perry Mason’ Is 100% Worth Watching

HBO’s new series “Perry Mason” premiered Sunday night, and it’s pretty good.

The series, which is based on the legendary fictional detective, has been hyped a ton recently by the network, and it has Matthew Rhys in the title role. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Naturally, I had to give it a shot, and I wasn’t disappointed at all. In fact, I enjoyed it immensely.

The opening episode revolves around the murder of a little baby, who had his eyes stitched open by the bad guys.

From the opening scene, it’s pretty clear the audience is in for a dark time. That’s not a complaint at all. I like a show that’s dark.

Now, is “Perry Mason” as dark as “True Detective” season one? No, but anything would be incredibly hard pressed to meet that standard.

Having said that, there are certainly some grizzly moments. For example, there is a substantial time spend on the body of the murdered baby.

If you have a weak stomach, I’d recommend looking away.

View this post on Instagram Everybody’s hiding something. #PerryMasonHBO A post shared by Perry Mason HBO (@perrymasonhbo) on May 29, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

Perry Mason is also an easy character to cheer for. He’s a WWII vet, downtrodden, stepped on by society but you can tell he’s still a good guy at the end of the day.

It would seem like this is going to be a show that thrives in the gray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perry Mason HBO (@perrymasonhbo) on May 29, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

The cast also features Shea Whigham, who might be the most underrated actor in all of Hollywood. Has he ever appeared in anything that wasn’t great?

I don’t think so, and he’s excellent when on the screen in “Perry Mason.”

So, for all the reasons listed above and many more, I’d suggest you all give Perry Mason a shot if you’re looking for something great to watch.

You can all thank me later!