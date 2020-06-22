Politics

Rioters Clash With DC Police, Try To Tear Down Andrew Jackson Monument, Set Up ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’

Photo courtesy of Shelby Talcott.

Mary Margaret Olohan
Rioters gathered Monday in Lafayette Square before the White House where they clashed with police as they attempted to tear down a monument to former U.S. President Andrew Jackson and set up a “Black House Autonomous Zone.”

Video footage from on the ground Daily Caller reporters shows rioters attempting to pull down the monument to Jackson early on in the evening. The protesters chanted, “Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go,” Fox News reported. The rioters were unsuccessful in tearing down the monument before police arrived on the scene. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Daily Caller Reporters Go Inside Seattle’s CHAZ)

WATCH:

As the rioters were forced to move further away from the statue, they began to get more angry and indignant and began to fight the police, reporters on the ground said.

Subsequent footage shows the rioters clashing with police, who used a chemical irritant believed to be pepper spray, their shields, and a bicycle wall to push the rioters back away from the monument, WUSA9 reports.

Several reporters, including Daily Caller video editor Richie McGinniss, were hit by the pepper spray. (RELATED: ‘I Was Just Yelling … Come And Help Me’: Reporter Details Alleged Assault While Filming Inside ‘CHAZ’)

WATCH:


The rioters then proceeded to vandalize St. John’s church, which has previously been vandalized in riots earlier during the summer. Rioters spray painted “BHAZ” on the historic church, which stands for “Black House Autonomous Zone.” (RELATED: Historic St. John’s Church Set Ablaze In DC As Another Night Of Riots Engulfs Country)


Footage shows that some rioters lit a fire on the ground, which others quickly put out, sparking arguments.

“Defund the Police,” a rioter shouts into a megaphone at a group of police officers, many of whom are kneeling. “Fuck all y’all.”

WATCH:

This is a breaking news post that will be updated with more details. 

