‘Game Of Thrones’ Voted Greatest HBO Series Ever Made In Rotten Tomatoes Bracket

“Game of Thrones” has been voted the best series in the history of HBO.

In the bracket released by the popular entertainment site, “Game of Thrones” was voted the best series from the network after beating out “Westworld” when voting closed Sunday night.

It’s #Westworld vs #GameOfThrones in the final round of our HBO Original Series Showdown. Vote for your favorite now: https://t.co/VGQTPQMcQp pic.twitter.com/bjUlKxzAz0 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 20, 2020

I want to be as polite as possible about this. I loved “Game of Thrones” when it aired on HBO, despite the horrific ending.

I was a gigantic “GoT” junkie for years and years, and it’s without a doubt one of the best shows ever made.

I’m also a gigantic fan of “Westworld.” Anyone who knows me knows that I geek and nerd out on “Westworld” whenever there’s a new season.

The first season of the show with Ed Harris has a serious claim to the greatest individual season of television ever made.

However, neither is the greatest show ever made by HBO, and I say that as someone who is a fan of both. The best original HBO series ever made by the network was “Band of Brothers,” and there’s no close second.

“Band of Brothers” got knocked out in the elite eight by “The Wire.” While I’ve never seen “The Wire,” I can promise you it’s not as good as the WWII series about Easy Company. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Nothing will ever touch “Band of Brothers” as far as I’m concerned. “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones” are both great, and I’d still take “Band of Brothers” over both in a heartbeat.

The bracket as a whole makes little sense to me. “True Detective,” “Eastbound & Down” and “Entourage” all went down way too early.

“Entourage” didn’t even make it out of the first round! That’s simply absurd.

Overall, it was a joke of a bracket, and the end result made no sense. Let us know what you think in the comments!