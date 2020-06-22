South Korea Says Bolton’s Book ‘Substantially Distorts Facts’

South Korea’s national security adviser said that former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton’s book “substantially distorts facts.”

“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” is scheduled to be released Tuesday — a book filled with criticisms of President Donald Trump. The Justice Department sued Bolton on Tuesday to delay the release of the book, but a federal judge on Saturday denied the Trump administration’s request to block it. (RELATED: Trump Administration Sues John Bolton To Delay Publication Of White House Tell-All)

Bolton reportedly wrote that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had discussed his own “unification” agenda with Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He also wrote that Moon had raised unrealistic expectations, according to Reuters.

“It does not reflect accurate facts and substantially distorts facts,” said South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong in a statement.

“Unilaterally publishing consultations made based on mutual trust violates the basic principles of diplomacy and could severely damage future negotiations,” Chung added. (RELATED: Judge Denies Trump’s Request To Block Bolton Book)

Trump and Kim’s first meeting raised hopes that North Korea would abandon its nuclear program when they met in June 2018 in Singapore, but after Trump rejected Kim’s offer to give up a main nuclear facility in exchange for the United States lifting sanctions, the second meeting fell through.

Bolton reportedly wrote about Chung, describing how Moon responded to the meeting falling through, calling Moon’s position “schizophrenic.” A top official in Moon’s office told reporters, in reference to this comment by Bolton: “Perhaps he is in that condition.”

