Unfit To Print Episode 57: Blue Flu Continues In Atlanta After Officer Charged With Felony Murder

Police officers in Atlanta are calling out sick and refusing to show up to work after one of their colleagues was charged with felony murder for shooting Rayshard Brooks after Brooks allegedly tried to hit the officer with a taser.

This is the latest incident Black Lives Matter activists are using as proof that the police are systemically racist. However, the facts don’t match the narrative. Unfit to Print host Amber Athey explains what actually happened during Brooks’ arrest and how the Atlanta DA overcharged the officer.

