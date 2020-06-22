See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 2 ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’

Pictures have been released from the upcoming second episode of “Yellowstone” season three.

The new season got started this past Sunday night, and was everything millions of fans around the country were hoping it would be.

It felt outstanding to be back on the ranch. After nearly 300 days of waiting, we were plunged right back into the action with the Duttons. While the episode wasn’t overly wild or intense, the groundwork has been laid for a big year.

Now, we have a look at episode two. Check out some photos from "Freight Trains and Monsters" below. Fans are going to love them all.

I think one of the most interesting storylines that we’re going to be following in season three is Monica’s immersion into the Dutton family.

She seemed to previously fight it tooth and nail. Then, Tate got kidnapped, the Duttons did what had to be done and now she seems to be all in on their way of life.

It’s amazing what a little kidnapping and death can do to someone’s opinion.

I have no doubt we’re in for a great season, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am. There are some big things on the horizon.

Make sure to tune in this upcoming Sunday night on the Paramount Network for “Freight Trains and Monsters.”