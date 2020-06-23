Two Suspects In ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Club Arrested For Alabama Mass Murder

Two men accused of murdering seven people in an Alabama home June 4 were arrested in Oregon Sunday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects, identified as John Michael Legg and Frederic Rogers, face capital murder charges for the deaths, according to WAAY 31 News. The bodies of seven people found in a burning house in Valhermoso Springs, Alabama, June 4.

Warrants for their arrest were issued June 19, after authorities concluded that the two suspects were associated with the seven victims who were found dead June 4 inside a burning home in Valhermoso Springs, a small town in northern Alabama. (RELATED: Alabama Woman Gets Death Penalty After Starving Her 10-Year-Old Daughter)

The two men and some of the victims belonged to a club called the “Seven Deadly Sins,” Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said during a news conference, WAAY 31 News reported. Puckett did not provide more details of the club.

“We believe they knew everyone in the house,” Puckett said. “We believe they had probably been to the house many a times. At least three of the victims were club members so it wasn’t a surprise for them to associate.”

Legg and Rogers were arrested at gunpoint without incident, WAAY 31 News reported, and are currently being held in Oregon where they are awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

