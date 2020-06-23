Audio Of Jimmy Kimmel Using The N-Word In An Imitation Of Snoop Dogg Surfaces

Audio of comedian Jimmy Kimmel using the n-word during an impersonation of rapper Snoop Dogg in 1996 has surfaced.

The impersonation was part of a Christmas album in which Kimmel wrote an original song using the n-word multiple times, according to a report published Monday by Fox News.

The admission regarding the use of the n-word occurred during a 2013 podcast episode hosted by Adam Carolla and obtained by Fox News. Kimmel also used a “crazy black voice” to imitate George Wallace during the podcast episode.

“Me and my n*gga down in LBC, we’ll smoke that motherf*cking Christmas tree,” Kimmel said in the song, Fox News reported.

Other lyrics in the song include “fat n*gga in a sleigh giving sh*t away” and “n*gga in the manger.”

During the 2013 podcast episode, Carolla claimed Kimmel was impersonating Snoop Dogg and the comedian confirmed.

“This is when Snoop Dogg first came out, hit the scene, and I used to imitate him by only saying, ‘You know what I’m saying?'” Kimmel reportedly said during the podcast. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Announces He’s Taking Time Off From His Late Night Comedy Show)

“Jimmy, do you only do black people?” someone asked the comedian, according to Fox News.

“I prefer them, yes,” Kimmel allegedly responded.

Kimmel also admitted on the podcast to calling the president of Comedy Central and imitated Wallace the comedian using what Carolla called a “crazy black voice.”

“A lot of people thought it was George Wallace!” Kimmel allegedly said on the podcast.

The audio surfacing comes after Kimmel announced he was taking a summer hiatus from his late night comedy show. As previously reported, Kimmel claimed he is taking the months off to spend time with his family.

“I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years,” Kimmel said. “I’ve done 3,130 shows and there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off.”