Barcelona Musicians Perform Concert For More Than 2,000 Plants

The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, performed its first concert since the pandemic to more than 2,000 plants Monday.

These classical musicians performed for 2,292 plants at Barcelona’s famous opera house ???????? pic.twitter.com/fQ4nMHqOyo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 23, 2020



The UceLi Quartet performed Giacomo Puccini’s “Crisantemi” to an audience of 2,292 plants during livestream Monday, per the Liceu’s statement. The plants came from local nurseries and will be donated with a certificate from the artists to health care professionals at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona. (RELATED: United Nations Human Rights Body Will Examine Police Brutality And Racism In The US)

“After a strange, painful period, the creator, the Liceu’s artistic director and the curator Blanca de la Torre offer us a different perspective for our return to activity, a perspective that brings us closer to something as essential as our relationship with nature,” said the Liceu’s statement.

Eugenio Ampudia, the conceptual artist who developed the concept, also produced pictures and videos of the performance to be displayed in a Contemporary Art Collection called “la Caxia,” per the Liceu’s statement.

Spain ended its national state of emergency and officially entered the “new normality” phase on June 19, according to the official reopening plan. This phase allows for the resumption of usual activities, with a gradual easing of restrictions. Opera houses and cinemas like the Liceu will be allowed to operate with a reduced capacity.

“The Liceu welcomes and leads a highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to activity,” said the theatre’s statement.