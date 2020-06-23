REPORT: Big 12 Conference Championship Football Game Might Be Moved Because Of Coronavirus

The Big 12 might be moving the football conference championship game because of coronavirus.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the conference is discussing moving the game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12 because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The conference feels moving the game back a week would provide more flexibility in the event anything went super wrong.

While I understand why the Big 12 wants flexibility, moving the title game back a week could cause serious problems in the world of college football.

The playoff field is always announced the Sunday after the conference title games wrap up. If nothing major changes, that should be Dec. 6, 2020.

How is that going to be possible if Oklahoma or Texas are in playoff contention, but won’t play until the next weekend?

Does the committee just go ahead with announcing the decision Dec. 6 and leave the Big 12 out of the process?

You simply can’t put a team in the playoff field that still has a conference title game to play. If you do and they lose their title game, then the committee is going to look really dumb.

I have no idea what the Big 12 should do, but moving back their title game a week is a really bad idea that will have ramifications across the sport.

We’re all trying to figure out a way to beat coronavirus and guarantee the season happens. I’m just not sure this one is a good idea.