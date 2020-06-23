Bill Cosby Wins Right To Appeal 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction

Disgraced actor Bill Cosby has won the right to appeal his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that allowing testimony regarding allegations that were uncharged could have been prejudicial, according to a report published by NBC News. The court will also hear arguments regarding the use of statements made by Cosby during a civil lawsuit in his criminal trial.

In a stunning decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases, comedian Bill Cosby wins the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. https://t.co/5GITakyurh — The Associated Press (@AP) June 23, 2020



The court will decide if Cosby “reasonably relied upon those oral and written statements by providing deposition testimony in the civil action, thus forfeiting his constitutional right against self-incrimination.”

Prosecution had women testify regarding “allegations of uncharged misconduct involving sexual contact” during the 2018 trial. (RELATED: Bill Cosby Maintains His Innocence During First Interview From Prison)

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault during his second trial. He has denied any wrongdoing and maintained his innocence. Cosby does not believe he will be granted parole.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby said in an interview with Black Press USA. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”