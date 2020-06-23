Boise State Suspends Voluntary Workouts After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Boise State has suspended voluntary workouts after multiple positive coronavirus tests.

According to the Idaho Statesman, football activities have been paused after eight people on campus tested positive for coronavirus. It’s not known if the positive tests came from athletes or people just walking around campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Broncos are just the latest program to suspend activities. Kansas State and Houston have both already done so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Jun 3, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

Well, another day goes by, and another program gets absolutely rocked by coronavirus. Boise State is one of the biggest programs in America, and they just shut down workouts.

If that’s not a massive cause for concern going into the season, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on May 27, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT

Two weeks ago, I would have said that the football season was 100% going to happen. There wasn’t a shred of doubt in my mind.

Now, I’d say I’m more around 50%. That’s a substantial drop in a matter of only 14 days. It’s just not a great situation right now, and the sport is being engulfed by chaos.

There are growing doubts that college football will happen. Clemson and LSU have been hammered by the virus, confidence is dropping and I no longer believe games are guaranteed. Over the past two weeks, feelings have dramatically shifted among those I’ve spoken with. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 20, 2020

Hopefully, programs are able to put a lid on these issues sooner than later. If not, the season is in serious trouble.