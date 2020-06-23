Charlize Theron Says She Did Not ‘Almost Get Married’ to Sean Penn

Charlize Theron said she didn’t “almost get married” to Sean Penn and made it clear that such suggestion was “bullsh-t.”

“What? That’s not true,” the 44-year-old actress explained on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” when asked if the two were ever engaged. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Charlize Theron Sounds Off on Sean Penn Engagement Rumors: Setting the record straight. On today’s The Howard Stern Show, Charlize Theron slammed rumors that she almost married actor and director Sean Penn during their courtship. Not only did… https://t.co/fXPlFb6zLE — Anthonia Orji (@AnthoniaOrji) June 22, 2020

“No. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean,’ that’s such bulls–t,” she added. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.” (RELATED: Emmy Winner Working On ‘Mr. Rogers’ Set Suffers Scary Heart Attack On Set. Plummets From Balcony)

Theron continued, while noting that “it was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.”

At one point during the interview, Stern asked the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star about marriage in general and she said she’s “never wanted to get married.”

“I have never been lonely,” the “Bombshell” actress insisted when asked if she ever gets lonely and wants romance. “I have never felt alone.”

WATCH:

When pressed further by the host if she was scared of romantic love, Theron responded “not all.”

“My life right now doesn’t allow for a lot of room for something like that to happen,” the actress explained. “Something’s that’s already incredibly difficult to achieve when you’re not a single mom with a career.”

“I enjoy being set up on dates,” she added. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again, to be totally frank. They might have to buy the house next to me because I don’t know if I am going to be able to, like, fucking deal with that ever again.”

Penn and Theron started dating in 2013 and split in 2015, an insider shared with the outlet at the time.

Charlize has two adopted children, Jackson and August.