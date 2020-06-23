Hong Kong Is Proof America Needs To Wake Up To The US-China Cold War, China Expert Says

The Chinese Communist Party’s takeover of Hong Kong is a signal that America needs to wake up to the reality of a U.S.-China cold war, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) Executive Director Marion Smith told the Daily Caller.

Smith sat down with White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss the Chinese regime’s various oversteps in recent months, including its mishandling of the coronavirus, its creation of concentration camps for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, and its takeover of the previously Democratic city of Hong Kong.

Smith says the U.S. has spent too long pretending it is not in a cold war with the Chinese Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping. (RELATED: Top WHO Official Won Election With China’s Help)

The VOC has previously stated that the Chinese government should be held responsible for many of the coronavirus deaths in nations across the world. Smith told the Caller that the international community should pursue some form of reparations from the Communist regime.

