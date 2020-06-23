Chris D’Elia Dropped By Talent Agency Following Accusations Of Unwanted Sexual Advances By Minors

Comedian Chris D’Elia was dropped by his talent agency CAA following allegations of sexual misconduct.

D’Elia was accused of attempting to solicit nudes and sex from underage women on Twitter and has now been fired from his talent agency, according to a report published Tuesday by Deadline.

Chris D’Elia has been dropped by both his agent and his manager https://t.co/2StLwOnTnj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 23, 2020



The move from the talent agency comes after friend and fellow comedian Whitney Cummings condemned the alleged behavior of D’Elia on Twitter.



“This is a pattern of predatory behavior,” Cummings said in a tweet. “This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.” (RELATED: ‘Workaholics’ Episode Featuring Chris D’Elia As A Pedophile Removed Following Sexual Harassment Claims)

“Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target,” she added. “It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”

As previously reported, D’Elia has defended himself in a statement to TMZ.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia told the outlet.

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me,” he added. “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”