Shania Twain Responds To Tua Tagovailoa Calling Her His Celebrity Crush

Country music icon Shania Twain had a great response to being the celebrity crush of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In a recent video tweeted out by the team, the former Alabama superstar revealed that Twain's music was his "guilty pleasure" and that the legendary singer is also his celebrity crush.

The Canadian-born singer responded with, “Guilty pleasure?! You should be proud of your good taste @Tua.”

Guilty pleasure?! You should be proud of your good taste @Tua ???????? https://t.co/S2Md13T7KM — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 21, 2020

Guilty pleasure? Shania Twain is his guilty pleasure? He shouldn’t feel guilty at all. Her music absolutely bangs.

She’s been dropping hits for way longer than Tua has even been alive.

Also, I have no problem that Shania Twain was maybe my first celebrity crush too. When I was super young, I had a poster of her in my bedroom.

I’m talking about when I was like five or six years old. I grew up in a country music atmosphere and I was obsessed with her at a very young age.

Tua should be proud in his fandom. Shania Twain is one of the all-time GOATs when it comes to music and she was a Hall of Fame smoke back in the day.