Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Attacked, Surrounded By Protesters. Police Pull Her To Safety, Handcuff Her For Protection

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott was surrounded by protesters and attacked Monday in Washington, D.C.

While some accused Talcott of being a police officer, one woman attempted to grab her phone. Police ultimately pulled her back, handcuffed her and detained her briefly for her own safety. (RELATED: ‘Things Changed In The Blink Of An Eye’: Shelby Talcott Reports From Seattle’s CHOP)

Talcott explained that some of the protesters had begun to get angry that she was filming and started to surround her, accusing her of being a cop.

I do see protesters getting in the face of @DailyCaller reporter @ShelbyTalcott in a somewhat aggressive manner. Trying to block her camera and surrounding her. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 23, 2020

“I showed them I wasn’t with my phone, and they said to stop filming,” Talcott said. “I said no, it’s my job and this is a public area. One girl tried to slap my hat off and some of the others surrounded me and a cop pulled a woman back from me.”

WATCH: Video of Daily Caller reporter @ShelbyTalcott being accosted by protesters in DC tonight. They later shoved her toward the cops who pulled her behind the police line.

pic.twitter.com/WnYZnwCUdo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2020

Talcott said that the situation was escalating quickly and the protesters started to surround her again. “They weren’t willing to talk anymore or let me film,” she added, noting that one of the women attempted to grab her phone even after she showed them that she wasn’t filming anything anymore.

The protesters attacked and tried to grab her phone. She got shoved toward the cops, who then shoved the protesters back and took her behind the police. I think she may have lost her phone? Really bad. pic.twitter.com/ZD4GrC0WWt — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 23, 2020

“I didn’t let her have it and fought her for it,” Talcott said, adding, “They weren’t there to talk, they were there to get me out by any means necessary, that was made clear when the woman attacked me to try and steal my phone.”

After that, Talcott said that she turned toward the police and they pulled her through the line and away from the crowd. They put her in cuffs, explaining to her that it was for her own safety and that she had to be handcuffed because she was behind the police line.

“They probably saved me from getting my ass beat,” Talcott concluded.