Dak Prescott Signs Exclusive Franchise Tender, Won’t Hold Out During Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly signed his exclusive franchise tag tender.

According to David Helman, Prescott signed the exclusive franchise tag Monday, and will make more than $31 million this upcoming season whether or not an extension is reached. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dak Prescott has officially signed the franchise tag. He and the Cowboys still have until July 15 to work on a long-term deal, but he is officially under contract for the 2020 season. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) June 22, 2020

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has signed his $31.409M exclusive franchise tag, per @HelmanDC, a few days after the team ended its virtual offseason. He’s locked in for 2020, though the two sides aren’t close on a long-term deal. They have until July 15. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2020

The two sides have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, which seems very unlikely at this point in time.

That might have some Cowboys fans worried that Prescott will hold out. According to Ian Rapoport, that’s not going to happen once training camp rolls around.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott won’t hold out for training camp, not that he was ever going to. But today’s news gives no indication at all about what will happen on July 15. pic.twitter.com/yWYrAjmkcR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2020

You have no idea how happy I am to hear that Prescott isn’t going to hold out, despite the fact it doesn’t look like an extension is on the horizon.

We at least now know Prescott is locked in for the 2020 season. At the very least, that’s more stability than we’re used to seeing out of this situation.

It still blows my mind how we’re nearing the end of June 2020 and we’re still talking about Prescott’s contract situation.

It honestly feels like we’re just going in circles at times, but at least we now know Prescott is 100% locked in for the 2020 campaign.

Will a deal be reached by July 15? I highly doubt it, which means the circus will continue!