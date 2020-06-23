Detroit Lions Ownership Will Allow Management To Sign Colin Kaepernick

The Detroit Lions are open to signing Colin Kaepernick.

According to ProFootballTalk, principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who took over for her mother Martha Tuesday, told the media she’d support general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia if they signed the former 49ers quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Martha Firestone Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions Sheila Ford Hamp to succeed mother as team’s principal owner and chairman pic.twitter.com/HU0FehT0WO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 23, 2020

Kaepernick has been back in the news ever since Drew Brees’ national anthem comments and the death of George Floyd.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

As a lifelong fan of the Lions, I don’t want Colin Kaepernick anywhere near the team. I don’t want him to even be brought in for a visit.

First off, Matthew Stafford is one of the best passers in the league. He’s a superstar. Why the hell would we want a distraction like Kaepernick around?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on May 16, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

How is that going to help us win games? Kaep hasn’t played since 2016, and we have no reason to believe he’s any good in 2020.

Secondly, the Lions already have a very solid backup in Chase Daniel. You know what Chase Daniel has done since 2016 that Kaepernick hasn’t?

Actually played in the NFL. Believe it or not, something like that actually matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Daniel (@chase_daniel) on Sep 30, 2019 at 7:01am PDT

Keep Kaepernick far away from the Lions. We have a quarterback, we don’t need the distraction and we have the backup we want.

Don’t even pick up the phone and call him.