Editorial

Detroit Lions Ownership Will Allow Management To Sign Colin Kaepernick

The Detroit Lions are open to signing Colin Kaepernick.

According to ProFootballTalk, principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who took over for her mother Martha Tuesday, told the media she’d support general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia if they signed the former 49ers quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kaepernick has been back in the news ever since Drew Brees’ national anthem comments and the death of George Floyd.

As a lifelong fan of the Lions, I don’t want Colin Kaepernick anywhere near the team. I don’t want him to even be brought in for a visit.

First off, Matthew Stafford is one of the best passers in the league. He’s a superstar. Why the hell would we want a distraction like Kaepernick around?

 

How is that going to help us win games? Kaep hasn’t played since 2016, and we have no reason to believe he’s any good in 2020.

Secondly, the Lions already have a very solid backup in Chase Daniel. You know what Chase Daniel has done since 2016 that Kaepernick hasn’t?

Actually played in the NFL. Believe it or not, something like that actually matters.

 

Keep Kaepernick far away from the Lions. We have a quarterback, we don’t need the distraction and we have the backup we want.

Don’t even pick up the phone and call him.