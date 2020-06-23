Trump Signs New Border Wall Section In Arizona To Commemorate 200 Miles

President Donald Trump signed a plaque attached to a section of newly completed border wall during a Tuesday visit to San Luis, Arizona.

The president made the visit to celebrate over 200 miles of wall completion, part of a key campaign promise that ignited his base in 2016. Other officials, including Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, also signed the plaque.

President @realDonaldTrump just signed the Border Wall near Yuma, Arizona! pic.twitter.com/2KRtfLYotF — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 23, 2020

“Our border has never been more secure,” Trump reportedly said during a meeting with Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Border Patrol officials.

New York Times photographer Doug Mills captured and posted images of Trump’s visit. The wall appears to be painted black, a request Trump made last month in order to make it appear imposing and be hotter to touch during summer months.

.@realDonaldTrump after signing plaque on the Border Wall as he participates in a Commemoration of the 200th Mile of New Border Wall in San Luis, AZ. pic.twitter.com/UGfuIKXAGs — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 23, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump looks over the Border Wall with a member of the Border Patrol as he participates in a Commemoration of the 200th Mile of New Border Wall in San Luis, AZ pic.twitter.com/QtXvO31Yqd — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 23, 2020

Voice of America’s Steve Herman and Reuter’s Steve Holland also posted pictures:

A presidential signature for a new section of border wall at San Luis. pic.twitter.com/964SCIssJK — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 23, 2020

At the border wall in San Luis, Arizona pic.twitter.com/XYHZ63ABRv — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) June 23, 2020

Later Tuesday, Trump will speak to a Students for Trump convention at Phoenix’s Dream City Church.

An additional 306 miles of border wall is currently under construction and another 222 miles are under pre-construction, according to a June 15 tweet from Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott. (RELATED: Christian Theologian Makes Case That God Supports Trump’s Border Wall)