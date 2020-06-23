Trump Claims ‘Anyone Who Vandalizes’ Monuments On Federal Property Will Be Arrested And Face 10 Years In Jail

President Donald Trump stated Tuesday morning that he has authorized the arrest and jailing of “anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal Property.”

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

The president’s statement comes after protesters in Washington, D.C. attempted to tear down the Andrew Jackson monument in Lafayette Square, just outside the White House, on Monday evening.

The protesters reportedly wanted to establish a “Black Autonomous Zone,” similar to the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, Washington. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Isn’t Sending National Guard To Seattle — ‘I Think It’s Great Sitting Back And Watching This Catastrophe’)

Protesters in cities across the country have toppled statues of Confederate generals in addition to American legends and leaders from other nations in recent days. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized protesters Monday for vandalizing statues of former President Ulysses S. Grant, India’s Mahatma Gandhi, and abolitionist Matthias Baldwin.

“We’re being told that the George Washington statue needs to come down, the Thomas Jefferson’s statue needs to come down,” she stated in response to a question from Yamiche Alcindor. “Where do you draw the line from Gandhi all the way to George Washington?’

Neither the White House nor Justice Department responded to the Daily Caller’s inquiries on the president’s tweets Tuesday morning.