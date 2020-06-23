ESPN Releases The Trailer For The Upcoming Documentary About LeBron James’ ‘The Decision’

ESPN’s documentary about LeBron James’ “The Decision” looks awesome.

ESPN recently dropped the trailer for “Backstory: The Decision,” and it looks like NBA fans are going to love it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

King James, who now stars for the Lakers, infamously held a TV event on ESPN in 2010 to announce that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. You can watch the trailer for the documentary below.

“The Decision” will go down as one of the dumbest things LeBron James has ever done. It was insanely stupid on so many different levels.

Instead of just going on SportsCenter and announcing he was going to the heat or holding a press conference, he had to make it a TV event.

It was honestly just painful to watch, and NBA commissioner David Stern clearly wasn’t a fan.

I remember where I was when “The Decision” happened. I was sitting in a baseball stadium in Los Angeles. TVs all over the place were broadcasting the fallout as people in Cleveland lost their damn minds.

Whether you love King James or not, I think we can all agree “The Decision” was a wildly undercooked idea. At least it gave us the hilarious Steve Carell parody!

Make sure to check out “Backstory: The Decision” this upcoming Sunday at 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.