WARNING GRAPHIC: We Spent A Few Hours On Black Lives Matter Plaza — Here’s What It Looked Like

Protesters have continued to lock down one block near the White House, which many are now calling the “Black House Autonomous Zone” (BHAZ).

The Daily Caller spent hours in BHAZ on Tuesday, observing what the scene would be like in the daytime after a long night of massive protests, during which a Daily Caller reporter was surrounded and police were forced to use force to save her. Check out what a day is like just blocks away from the White House. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Attacked, Surrounded By Protesters. Police Pull Her To Safety, Handcuff Her)

WATCH:

Things started reasonably calm at around 1 pm. However, it did not take long for things to change.

Scene near the White House right now: pic.twitter.com/z2bQE6B9fU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Many protesters were seen screaming or cursing at black police officers. The Daily Caller asked many of them why they were yelling at the black cops, here is what they said:

White woman yelling at black officers. pic.twitter.com/dEdfTf0Dgw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

There were also many other clashes between protesters who appeared to be on the same side.

Dude spit at her after this: pic.twitter.com/7QNHsLDM8Z — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Good. God… This is what is going on near the White House. You can’t make this shit up: pic.twitter.com/B3QiEIM8pr — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

NBC Reporter Andrea Mitchell and Democratic District of Columbia Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton were almost attacked by a protester seen in a previous video. He was grabbed by security.

Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton almost attacked: pic.twitter.com/Y1ph336GHI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

After several hours in BHAZ, a large group of police showed up and removed two cars filled with spray paint and graffiti and multiple tents that had been on the street. The police took down a man who was resisting arrest. He also appeared to own the cars and supplies. The police then brought him to the ground, knocking other people down in the process.

It is getting out of control already… pic.twitter.com/eGgMOplBz0 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Another man who also claimed to be the owner of the cars then climbed on top of the Black Lives Matter Plaza street sign and threatened to spit at police officers below him.

He claims to be the owner of the property just removed from BHAZ. pic.twitter.com/BK5jKCy55E — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Shortly after that incident, the extra group of police dispersed and protesters went back towards the White House. In a video filmed just minutes after police removed tents and cars blocking the street, you can see a protester say that all police officers should be poisoned while sticking his camera in their faces.

There were also a few peaceful protesters, like the guy below, who did not move for at least 45 minutes.

Then there is this dude… pic.twitter.com/bWasAbflcj — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Protests are supposed to continue throughout the night in our nation’s capital. Stay tuned to the Daily Caller for continued coverage.