Kentucky Wildcats Have Zero Active Cases Of Coronavirus

The Kentucky Wildcats don’t have any active coronavirus cases.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, 106 Wildcats athletes were tested for coronavirus, and none of them were positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Six of them previously had the disease, but they’re all fine now. It’s not known what sports the 106 athletes are from, but it’s likely most of them are football players.

The same KSR report said basketball players will return June 28.

As I’ve said a few times since college football started taking steps in the wrong direction during the war against coronavirus, I’ll take all the good news I can get.

Kentucky testing 106 athletes for coronavirus and not a single one having it is a great win. It’s a very positive step forward.

That’s a substantial amount of athletes to test, and there was a not single one with the virus. If that’s not a victory, then I don’t know what is.

We need robust testing, we have to make sure athletes are safe, players who are sick need to be tended to so they can heal and they need to be kept away from the rest of the team.

Now, the question will be whether or not Kentucky can keep all their players safe for the next two months as we prepare for football season. It won’t be an easy task, but it needs to get done.