Kevin Love Donates $500,000 To UCLA To Help Research Mental Health

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has donated a ton of money to UCLA to help battle mental health issues.

According to a release from UCLA, Love has donated $500,000 through his foundation to help establish the Kevin Love Fund Centennial Chair. The donation was matched by the UCLA Centennial Term Chair Match. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UCLA wrote the following about the gigantic donation:

The $1 million investment will support the teaching and research activity of UCLA’s faculty working to diagnose, prevent, treat and destigmatize anxiety and depression at one of the top-ranked psychology departments in the United States. … Love’s contribution, bolstered by the Centennial Term Chair Match, will go to a scholar in the psychology department whose research could help advance more personalized treatments for people living with anxiety and depression.

Kevin Love doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to raising awareness about mental health. He’s the definition of a guy who walks the walk.

Writing a check for $500,000 is a substantial amount of money. We’re not talking about a few grand. We’re talking about the price of a house.

Love has been very vocal about why mental health is important and his own struggles throughout life. He also just won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for the job he’s done.

Hopefully, Love’s donation will go a long way when it comes to helping people who might struggle with mental health issues.

Props to him for being a standup guy and being a vocal supporter for raising awareness on the issue.