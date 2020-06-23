Kurt Cobain Guitar Used During ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance Sells For More Than $6 Million

An old guitar used by Kurt Cobain has sold for a shocking amount of money.

Julien’s Auctions sold the 1959 Martin D-18E from Cobain’s “MTV Unplugged” performance in 1993 for $6,010,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cobain took his own life in 1994, and is widely-remembered as one of the most talented rock stars to ever live.

Following his death, the performance from 1993 was released as an album.

It’s hard to put into words how crazy it is that a guitar used by Kurt Cobain sold for more than $6 million. That’s just a staggering amount.

The Nirvana frontman has been dead for more than 2 1/2 decades, and he clearly still moves the needle in a major way.

The story of Kurt Cobain is also incredibly tragic. The man had the world at his fingers, was one of the most talented musicians to ever live, was great in all facets of his craft and it all came to a crashing end in 1994 when he killed himself.

The world should have had several more years of him creating great music, and we were robbed of that when he ended his own life.

It just goes to show you can never truly know what’s going on in someone’s mind. Hopefully, his music lives on for several more generations.

H/T: BroBible