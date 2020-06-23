Lindsey Graham Rips Trump’s Visa Ban, Says It Will Have ‘Chilling Effect’ On US Economy

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized President Donald Trump’s most recent executive order on immigration, saying it will have a “chilling effect” on the nation’s economic recovery.

The Trump administration announced an executive order Monday which will suspend certain visa programs through the end of the year, with some exceptions. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Some Governors Made ‘Tragic Mistakes’ With Nursing Home Policies)

“The shuttering of these programs may not lead to employment opportunities for displaced American workers, but could instead increase the cost of consumer goods for Americans — particularly service industry related products,” Graham wrote in a series of tweets Monday night. “This decision, in my view, will have a chilling effect on our economic recovery at a time we should be doing all we can to restore the economy.”

The Trump administration will also extend its moratorium on immigration, which was put into place in late April amid the coronavirus pandemic. A survey conducted shortly after that announcement found that 65% of Americans support a temporary ban on immigration. (RELATED: Minorities Overwhelmingly Support An Immigration Ban To Fight Coronavirus, Poll Finds)

The Trump administration has argued that temporarily suspending work visas will make it easier for unemployed Americans to get back on their feet. Tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment during the pandemic, and the unemployment rate currently sits at 13.3% after a surprisingly positive May jobs report.